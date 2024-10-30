Trending topics:
World Series

MLB News: Alex Verdugo and Jazz Chisholm Jr. send strong messages to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5

Gerrit Cole will control the Yankees’ defensive strategy for Game 5, and before this crucial game, he received strong messages from Alex Verdugo and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound to start Game 5 between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming for a win to keep pushing in the World Series. But before the game, the team’s ace received some strong words from Alex Verdugo and third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is known for speaking his mind before and after Yankees games, especially in the postseason, where he’s delivered bold and sometimes controversial messages. In one of his latest statements, he spoke about how the team feels with Cole on the mound.

“Yeah, I mean, every time Gerrit Cole goes out there, we feel we are in a great spot. He’s like the best pitcher in the world. I mean, you see him out there, you see his dominance, his intensity, and the way he goes about his business is great. So, I think we have a great chance every time he steps on the field.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alex Verdugo, who contributed to the recent win, also expressed confidence in Cole, saying, “We’re in a good spot, that’s our ace. We like our chances with him out there, and seeing Flaherty for the second time, there aren’t going to be any easy games here, but we like that matchup and just need to go out there and handle business.”

Advertisement

Gerrit Cole vs. the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series

Before Game 5, Cole faced the Dodgers in Game 1 with a solid start, allowing only one run over 6.0 innings with 4 strikeouts. Outside the World Series, Cole has faced the Dodgers eight times (counting Game 1)—once as a Yankee and the others as a Pirate and Astro—holding an overall 4-2 record, a 5.01 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers

see also

MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers

What Happens if the Yankees Win Game 5?

The Yankees need another win to keep their World Series hopes alive. If they take Game 5, they’ll advance to Game 6 at Dodger Stadium, where they struggled in the first games of the series.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers

MLB News: Aaron Judge sends strong message to Dodgers after forcing World Series Game 5
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge sends strong message to Dodgers after forcing World Series Game 5

Jalen Hurts makes big promise to Eagles fans amid struggles
NFL

Jalen Hurts makes big promise to Eagles fans amid struggles

NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry

Better Collective Logo