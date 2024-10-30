MLB News: Alex Verdugo and Jazz Chisholm Jr. send strong messages to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5

Gerrit Cole will control the Yankees’ defensive strategy for Game 5, and before this crucial game, he received strong messages from Alex Verdugo and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound to start Game 5 between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming for a win to keep pushing in the World Series. But before the game, the team’s ace received some strong words from Alex Verdugo and third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is known for speaking his mind before and after Yankees games, especially in the postseason, where he’s delivered bold and sometimes controversial messages. In one of his latest statements, he spoke about how the team feels with Cole on the mound.

“Yeah, I mean, every time Gerrit Cole goes out there, we feel we are in a great spot. He’s like the best pitcher in the world. I mean, you see him out there, you see his dominance, his intensity, and the way he goes about his business is great. So, I think we have a great chance every time he steps on the field.”

Meanwhile, Alex Verdugo, who contributed to the recent win, also expressed confidence in Cole, saying, “We’re in a good spot, that’s our ace. We like our chances with him out there, and seeing Flaherty for the second time, there aren’t going to be any easy games here, but we like that matchup and just need to go out there and handle business.”

Gerrit Cole vs. the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series

Before Game 5, Cole faced the Dodgers in Game 1 with a solid start, allowing only one run over 6.0 innings with 4 strikeouts. Outside the World Series, Cole has faced the Dodgers eight times (counting Game 1)—once as a Yankee and the others as a Pirate and Astro—holding an overall 4-2 record, a 5.01 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

What Happens if the Yankees Win Game 5?

The Yankees need another win to keep their World Series hopes alive. If they take Game 5, they’ll advance to Game 6 at Dodger Stadium, where they struggled in the first games of the series.