MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees are heading into Game 5 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, having rallied in Game 4 to secure a crucial win that lifted the team’s spirits. Gerrit Cole will be the starting pitcher, and Wells shared a message for him ahead of this must-win game.

Wells was one of the contributors in the Yankees’ 11-4 victory over the Dodgers, hitting a solo home run in the 6th inning. After the game, during the press conference, the catcher spoke about his confidence in Cole heading into Game 5.

“Having an ace on the mound for another must-win game, like you said—if you don’t have all the confidence in the world, you know, I don’t know what you’re gonna have. I think we all have a lot of confidence in him to go out there tomorrow, give us a quality start, and put us in a position to win. Let’s see what happens.”

Beyond confidence, the connection between Wells and Cole will be key, as pitcher and catcher must stay in sync throughout the game. Aaron Judge also shared his excitement about Gerrit Cole starting, saying, “It’s always good to have Gerrit on the mound.”

Austin Wells Praises Anthony Volpe

The Yankees were thrilled by Volpe’s grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. Wells admitted that the home run took a huge weight off the team’s shoulders. “I think just getting a lead was important tonight. He gave us that with that one swing, and that was huge. It allowed us to keep the lead, keep pushing, and stay aggressive at the plate.”

Wells also highlighted the special moment for Volpe, saying, “Growing up a Yankees fan, now being the shortstop, hitting a grand slam in the World Series in a must-win game—it doesn’t get better than that for a New York Yankee. That’s pretty cool.”