MLB News: Alex Verdugo makes something clear to Dodgers following Yankees loss in Game 1

Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo acknowledged the team's Game 1 loss in the 2024 World Series but made it clear he had a message for the Los Angeles Dodgers as well.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesAlex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

Alex Verdugo was another New York Yankees player who spoke up following their 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series—a game where the Yankees were just one out away from victory before it slipped through their fingers.

The Yankees’ left fielder emphasized that the margin of defeat wasn’t what mattered; rather, he felt the Yankees played well throughout the game. Verdugo acknowledged that the Dodgers are also a strong team but maintained that the Yankees would hold their heads high and come out ready to compete in Game 2.

“How many runs they beat us by doesn’t matter. We played that team really well the whole entire game,” Verdugo stated. “We’re the two best teams out here, so we’re going to come here with our heads held up high with confidence tomorrow, go out here and compete again.”

Verdugo went 1-for-4 in Game 1 without contributing any runs, striking out once. Over 10 postseason games in 2024, he’s recorded just 4 runs and 7 hits, according to ESPN stats.

A Tough Blow for the Yankees in the 10th Inning

The Yankees held the lead going into the top of the 10th inning and were just a few outs away from a World Series Game 1 victory. In the bottom of the inning, Aaron Boone brought in Nestor Cortes to close it out, but after a walk to Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman stepped up and delivered a shocking grand slam that sealed the win for the Dodgers.

While Cortes received support from teammates like Aaron Judge and his manager, he faced harsh criticism on social media, especially given that he hadn’t pitched in over a month due to an elbow injury.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

