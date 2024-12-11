MLB News: Cardinals are set to sign Japanese star as new teammate for Nolan Arenado

The winter market is in constant motion for MLB teams and the St. Louis Cardinals want to strengthen their roster. For that reason, they have already prepared an offer to acquire a foreign star to be the new teammate of key player Nolan Arenado in the upcoming season.

The offseason is expected to be a busy one for the Cardinals. Consider that for a star to join the St. Louis team to go along with Arenado, the veteran third baseman should not be traded in this passing market window.

It seems difficult as the Cardinals have given the green light for Arenado to leave for another team. Therefore, it is unlikely that the 10-time Gold Glove winner will be able to welcome a new star to St. Louis by cracking the market, but there is always a chance as the 33-year-old outfielder is still with the team for the time being.

Japanese star who could join the Cardinals

Japanese star who could be Nolan Arenado’s new Cardinals teammate is none other than Roki Sakaki. “We’re going to make a proposal,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday. The information was provided by expert Derrick Goold on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Nolan Arenado, of the St. Louis Cardinals

Sasaki is considered an elite international player, and his contract will not exceed $7 million, an amount that is attainable by several teams seeking his services. The 23-year-old Japanese pitcher was posted for MLB free agency by the Chiba Lotte Marines on Monday, opening a 45-day window to land the Asian superstar. St. Louis, with or without Arenado, will make an effort to land him.

How has Sasaki played in the Japanese league?

Sasaki has spent four seasons with the Marines in the NPB, Japan’s elite baseball league. In the 2024 campaign, he posted a 10-5 record with a 2.35 ERA. At his young age, but with enough experience to make a leap in his career, his name is emerging as one of the potential stars of the MLB.

When will Sasaki decide which MLB team to join?

According to multiple sources, Sasaki and his agent, Joel Wolfe, will begin meeting formally with MLB teams next week, near the end of the year. A final decision, which could include the Cardinals as his next destination, is expected to be made during the so-called “dark” signing period between January 15-23.

