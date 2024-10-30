2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?

Trending topics:
The 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers has taken an unexpected turn as the battle continues into Game 5.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees singles waits in the outfield during the 9th inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees singles waits in the outfield during the 9th inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

After a dominant showing by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the early games, the New York Yankees managed to extend the series by winning Game 4, 11-4, at Yankee Stadium. Now, both teams are preparing for a crucial Game 5 that could determine the fate of the MLB World Series.

The Yankees secured their first victory in the Fall Classic (3-1) thanks to the last three players in their lineup. Between Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, and Alex Verdugo, they drove in seven of the American League champions’ 11 runs.

Shortstop Volpe took the spotlight in the Big Apple with a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning, putting the Yankees ahead (5-2) for the first time since extra innings in the series opener.

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Dodgers?

If the Yankees lose Game 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be crowned champions of the 2024 World Series. This would mark the end of a thrilling series and dash the Yankees’ hopes of capturing their next title.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as teammates congratulate each other after the yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 to win Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as teammates congratulate each other after the yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 to win Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What happens if the Yankees beat the Dodgers?

If the Yankees manage to beat the Dodgers in Game 5, the series will extend to a Game 6 to be played in Los Angeles. This would keep the title fight alive, giving both teams one more opportunity to prove their superiority.

World Series 2024 ring value: How much are the champions&#039; rings worth?

Game 5 of the 2024 MLB World Series is one of the most anticipated games of the season. Both teams will enter the matchup determined to emerge victorious and move one step closer to the championship. Baseball fans around the world will be watching to see how this exciting showdown unfolds.

