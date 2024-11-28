MLB News: Former Mets pitcher sparks controversy over Judge's role in Yankees' pursuit of Juan Soto

Juan Soto‘s decision regarding his future has sparked intense debate among MLB fans, and now, Former New York Mets pitcher has placed New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge at the heart of the controversy.

Trevor May has openly criticized Judge for not being more involved in recruiting Soto to the Yankees. According to May, as the team’s leader and an iconic figure, Judge should take a more proactive role in persuading Juan Soto to join the Bronx Bombers.

In a recent interview, Aaron Judge revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Soto since the regular season ended, adding that he respects the young outfielder’s decision. This comment has surprised and concerned Yankees fans, many of whom had expected Judge to play a more active role in courting Soto.

What did May say about Judge’s role in Soto’s recruitment?

May shared his thoughts on Aaron Judge’s involvement during an appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “If you want [Soto], sometimes you just have to flex that muscle a bit because you’re Aaron Judge, man.”

“You are the LeBron James of the game right now, so just be him. And if that helps you and you get him, that’s all that matters at the end of the day. It is interesting and kind of odd that he was very adamant about not talking to him, which seemed a little out of place with the situation,” May added.

May critiques Judge’s approach to recruiting Soto

May points out that Judge, despite his status as the Yankees’ captain, isn’t the type to aggressively insert himself into situations. As May explains: “What do we know about Aaron Judge? He is not the most in-your-face, strong personality. I-am-going-to-insert-myself-into-this-situation guy. That doesn’t seem like something he’s comfortable with or likes doing.”

May acknowledges that Judge’s personality is less direct and more reserved, which might explain his hands-off approach in recruiting Soto. However, the critique doesn’t stop there. “I understand that comes with the captain tag,” May continued. “That’s just what it feels like to me. He’s either lying through his teeth, which I don’t think he’d do. He’s not a guy that would blatantly say, ‘I did not call him’ and actually called him. He would dance around it a little bit more.”

The Future of Soto and the Yankees

Soto’s decision will undoubtedly have a major impact on the upcoming MLB season. The Yankees, who are looking to strengthen their lineup, see Soto as the key piece they need to contend for another championship. With competition from other big-market teams, the Yankees’ pursuit of Soto remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason.