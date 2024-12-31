NFL News: Kyle Shanahan provides first update on Brock Purdy's injury after 49ers-Lions game

Kyle Shanahan watched the San Francisco 49ers lose at home once again, this time to one of the season’s most lethal teams, the Detroit Lions, by a score of 40-34. However, one of the worst parts was that he had to confirm the first details about Brock Purdy’s injury, as the quarterback was unable to finish the game and went to the sideline.

According to the head coach, Purdy is dealing with a right elbow injury, which is believed to be related to a nerve. Shanahan also confirmed that the quarterback will undergo an exam on Tuesday, December 31. Notably, Purdy landed on that arm during a play against the Lions.

