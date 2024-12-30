Trending topics:
NFL News: After beating the 49ers, Lions still need a scenario to clinch NFC top seed

The Detroit Lions’ game against the San Francisco 49ers was highly entertaining, a key victory, but they still need a specific scenario to secure the bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA.
By Richard Tovar

The Detroit Lions defeated the San Francisco 49ers 40-34 at Levi’s Stadium in one of the most exciting games of Week 17. However, that victory doesn’t yet secure the NFC No. 1 seed for the Lions, who still need a specific scenario to make it happen.

According to the NFC North standings, where both the Lions and Vikings have a 14-2 record, the Lions would need to beat Minnesota to secure the top seed, earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Jared Goff Dan Campbell Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions celebrates with quarterback Jared Goff (16) after a touchdown play in action during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on December 22, 2024 at Soldier Field in Cgicago, IL.

Developing story…

