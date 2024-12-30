NFL News: After beating the 49ers, Lions still need a scenario to clinch NFC top seed

The Detroit Lions defeated the San Francisco 49ers 40-34 at Levi’s Stadium in one of the most exciting games of Week 17. However, that victory doesn’t yet secure the NFC No. 1 seed for the Lions, who still need a specific scenario to make it happen.

According to the NFC North standings, where both the Lions and Vikings have a 14-2 record, the Lions would need to beat Minnesota to secure the top seed, earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions celebrates with quarterback Jared Goff (16) after a touchdown play in action during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on December 22, 2024 at Soldier Field in Cgicago, IL.

Developing story…