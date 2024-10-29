Trending topics:
MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton had to admit what others wouldn’t say after the tough home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

Giancarlo Stanton has been one of the New York Yankees’ best hitters this postseason, but unfortunately, in World Series Game 3, he couldn’t help his team secure a home win. They lost 4-2, putting them one game away from elimination in front of their home crowd.

After the game, players spoke to the press, and while some maintained hope for the next matchup, Stanton admitted that this latest loss was a result of not capitalizing on key moments, stating, “We had opportunities, just didn’t capitalize, and that’s how this one goes.”

The missed opportunities Stanton referred to included several Yankees teammates left on base during the game against Dodgers and his own out at home plate in the bottom of the 4th inning, where he was seen running at “full speed”.

“In that situation, two outs, you got to roll the dice on it,” Stanton said regarding the out at home. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also addressed the play, telling reporters he thought Stanton had a good chance to make it to the plate.

Giancarlo Stanton’s World Series Performance with the Yankees

In Game 3, Stanton’s performance was relatively strong, as he was the only Yankee to collect 2 hits in his 4 at-bats. In Game 2, he managed a hit and an RBI without any strikeouts. His best World Series stats with the Yankees so far came in Game 1, with a home run, 2 RBIs, and one hit in 5 at-bats.

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Has any team ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the World Series?

see also

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Has any team ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the World Series?

Video: Stanton’s Slowed Sprint in the 4th Inning

During the bottom of the 4th inning play where Stanton was tagged out at home, he could be seen running somewhat slowly past third base before sliding feet-first into home plate, only to be beaten by Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who had the ball in his glove.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

