MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton had to admit what others wouldn’t say after the tough home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Giancarlo Stanton has been one of the New York Yankees’ best hitters this postseason, but unfortunately, in World Series Game 3, he couldn’t help his team secure a home win. They lost 4-2, putting them one game away from elimination in front of their home crowd.

After the game, players spoke to the press, and while some maintained hope for the next matchup, Stanton admitted that this latest loss was a result of not capitalizing on key moments, stating, “We had opportunities, just didn’t capitalize, and that’s how this one goes.”

The missed opportunities Stanton referred to included several Yankees teammates left on base during the game against Dodgers and his own out at home plate in the bottom of the 4th inning, where he was seen running at “full speed”.

“In that situation, two outs, you got to roll the dice on it,” Stanton said regarding the out at home. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also addressed the play, telling reporters he thought Stanton had a good chance to make it to the plate.

Giancarlo Stanton’s World Series Performance with the Yankees

In Game 3, Stanton’s performance was relatively strong, as he was the only Yankee to collect 2 hits in his 4 at-bats. In Game 2, he managed a hit and an RBI without any strikeouts. His best World Series stats with the Yankees so far came in Game 1, with a home run, 2 RBIs, and one hit in 5 at-bats.

Video: Stanton’s Slowed Sprint in the 4th Inning

During the bottom of the 4th inning play where Stanton was tagged out at home, he could be seen running somewhat slowly past third base before sliding feet-first into home plate, only to be beaten by Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who had the ball in his glove.