Yankees vs. Dodgers: Has any team ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the World Series?

The New York Yankees are in a tough spot, and coming back from a deficit like this is nearly impossible. The Dodgers now have a strong advantage to claim another World Series title.

Unfortunately, the New York Yankees dropped the first of three home games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting them in a deep 0-3 hole in the 2024 World Series. Game 3 was expected to be manageable for the Bronx Bombers, especially with the home-field advantage and fan support.

But now, just one loss away from a sweep at home, Yankees fans are left wondering if it’s possible to overcome a 0-3 deficit in a World Series. The answer is brief and tough: No, to date, no MLB team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the World Series.

One notable comeback from a similar deficit happened nearly 20 years ago in the postseason, when the Boston Red Sox overcame a 0-3 hole in the American League Championship Series. In that best-of-seven series, the Red Sox played against the Yankees, won two at home, and ultimately celebrated the ALCS title at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Do the Yankees Need to Win the 2024 World Series?

They need to win three consecutive games against the Dodgers without dropping a single one. The Yankees must go on a winning streak to push for a Game 7, which would require them to travel to Los Angeles to play at Dodger Stadium, where they’ve already lost the first two games of this World Series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Alex Verdugo #24 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jog off the field at the end of the ninth inning during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When Was the Last Time the Yankees Were Swept in a World Series?

The New York Yankees last suffered a World Series sweep in 1976, facing the Cincinnati Reds under manager Sparky Anderson. The Reds took two games at Riverfront Stadium and two at Yankee Stadium, with Johnny Bench earning MVP honors.

Advertisement