Trending topics:
World Series

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Has any team ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the World Series?

The New York Yankees are in a tough spot, and coming back from a deficit like this is nearly impossible. The Dodgers now have a strong advantage to claim another World Series title.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Unfortunately, the New York Yankees dropped the first of three home games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting them in a deep 0-3 hole in the 2024 World Series. Game 3 was expected to be manageable for the Bronx Bombers, especially with the home-field advantage and fan support.

But now, just one loss away from a sweep at home, Yankees fans are left wondering if it’s possible to overcome a 0-3 deficit in a World Series. The answer is brief and tough: No, to date, no MLB team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the World Series.

One notable comeback from a similar deficit happened nearly 20 years ago in the postseason, when the Boston Red Sox overcame a 0-3 hole in the American League Championship Series. In that best-of-seven series, the Red Sox played against the Yankees, won two at home, and ultimately celebrated the ALCS title at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

What Do the Yankees Need to Win the 2024 World Series?

They need to win three consecutive games against the Dodgers without dropping a single one. The Yankees must go on a winning streak to push for a Game 7, which would require them to travel to Los Angeles to play at Dodger Stadium, where they’ve already lost the first two games of this World Series.

Alex Verdugo #24 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Alex Verdugo #24 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jog off the field at the end of the ninth inning during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When Was the Last Time the Yankees Were Swept in a World Series?

The New York Yankees last suffered a World Series sweep in 1976, facing the Cincinnati Reds under manager Sparky Anderson. The Reds took two games at Riverfront Stadium and two at Yankee Stadium, with Johnny Bench earning MVP honors.

MLB News: Aaron Judge makes major admission ahead of World Series Game 3 against Dodgers

see also

MLB News: Aaron Judge makes major admission ahead of World Series Game 3 against Dodgers

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Mike Tyson predicts a terrifying outcome for his fight against Jake Paul
Boxing

Mike Tyson predicts a terrifying outcome for his fight against Jake Paul

NBA News: Golden State Warriors get optimistic injury update about Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Golden State Warriors get optimistic injury update about Stephen Curry

49ers: Kyle Shanahan reveals how and when will Christian McCaffrey return
NFL

49ers: Kyle Shanahan reveals how and when will Christian McCaffrey return

NBA News: Dwayne Wade believes Bam Adebayo will continue Miami Heat’s legacy
NBA

NBA News: Dwayne Wade believes Bam Adebayo will continue Miami Heat’s legacy

Better Collective Logo