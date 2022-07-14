Major League Baseball's trade deadline continues to zoom in and the best teams in the nation will look to get better. Here, we discuss three players the New York Yankees should target.

It's been too long since New York Yankees fans last celebrated a World Series pennant. Brian Cashman is well aware of that, and is entering the final year of his contract, which is also a significant factor this season.

Historically, Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner haven't put all their cards on the table in free agency. Instead, they swing for the fences mid-season and have found plenty of success in trades instead.

With that in mind, and given the Yankees' record, we expect them to be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the trade deadline. Here, we discuss three players they should target.

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Yankees Should Target

3. Ian Happ

Even though Cashman usually strikes gold with mid-season trades, it's safe to say that Joey Gallo has been fairly disappointing thus far. He's been a non-factor offensively, and they're reportedly looking to offload him.

That's why they should turn their attention to Ian Happ, who's having a breakout offensive year for the Chicago Cubs and is on a team-friendly deal. Happ is an ok defender and a major upgrade as a hitter over both Gallo and Aaron Hicks.

2. David Bednar

Other than watching O'Neil Cruz's development, there's not much Pittsburgh Pirates fans could brag about this season. But David Bednar has been a beacon of light in the darkness for the ever-struggling franchise this season.

Bednar earned an All-Star nod after being one of the best closers in the game. The Pirates could be wary of letting him go, as he fits their timeline. So, the Yankees would have to meet a steep price in any potential transaction.

1. David Robertson

Given that Bednar won't come easy, the Yankees could focus on a familiar face to get another set-up or closer. David Robertson didn't leave the team on the best terms, but all that matters is winning another World Series.

Robertson has been lights out for the struggling Cubs this season. He's turned back the clock and is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's a lock to leave the Windy City before the deadline, and he's already familiar with the Bronx.