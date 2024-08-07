New York Yankees left fielder Juan Soto expressed his dissatisfaction with the strategy that several rival MLB teams have used to face his teammate Aaron Judge in each of the games.

Despite Soto’s annoyance, he acknowledged that this strategy is part of the game and that opposing teams are looking for victory by all means. However, his desire to see Judge face pitchers is evident.

During the same game in which he expressed his displeasure, Soto suffered a right-hand injury when sliding to second base. Despite the pain, the Dominican continued in the game and showed his commitment to the team.

What is the strategy that Juan Soto does not like to be used against Aaron Judge?

Juan Soto expressed his displeasure with Aaron Judge‘s intentional walks, something he doesn’t like. “It bothers me that they intentionally walk him,” Soto said. “I want them to face him and see what he can do.” He noted his desire to see Judge in action and his frustration with the strategy used by opposing teams.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a solo home run. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Yankees injuries and performance

In addition to Soto’s injury, catcher Jose Trevino’s absence due to injury has forced the Yankees to use Austin Wells as the primary catcher. Although Wells has shown a good performance, the team is looking for alternatives to avoid overloading him.

The change in batting order has also been the subject of analysis. Gleyber Torres, who had occupied the first place in the lineup, was demoted due to his poor performance. However, the Venezuelan has shown improvement since then.

The search for the ideal lineup in the Yankees

The Yankees continue to adjust their lineup in search of the perfect combination to achieve success. Treviño’s absence and the performance of other players have forced the team to make changes and experiment with different options.

The main goal is to find the winning formula that will allow the Yankees to compete for the American League title. With an extremely competitive division, every detail counts and the team are looking to optimize its performance in all aspects of the game.