Freddie Freeman returns to the Dodgers after overcoming a difficult time with his family. The first baseman, who was absent due to his son's illness, receives support from his teammates, the organization and fans.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman returned to action after an absence of more than a week due to a family emergency related to the health of his son, Maximus. The little boy was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition that affects the nervous system.

Freeman received an outpouring of support from his teammates, the Dodgers organization, and fans, who expressed their solidarity and offered prayers for their son’s speedy recovery. The player thanked the support received and shared the difficult situation he went through with his family.

Despite the personal circumstances, Freeman demostrated his professionalism by returning to the field just days after the crisis. Although his performance in the game was not as expected, his presence in the team was a morale boost for his teammates. The Dodgers’ victory over the Phillies was a balm for the team and a show of resilience in the face of adversity.

The support of the Dodgers and the fans

Freddie Freeman’s return was an emotional moment for both the player and the organization. The Dodgers showed their unwavering support by wearing T-shirts with messages of encouragement for Max during the game. In addition, fans warmly welcomed the first baseman, demonstrating their solidarity with the Freeman family.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles in front of Garrett Stubbs #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I know Dodger fans don’t like this, but I would gladly strike out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series 300 million times in a row than see that again,” the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player said, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “But he’s on his way. He’s on his way. It’s going to be a long road.” Freeman added.

Freeman’s son road to recovery

Freddie Freeman has been clear in expressing that his absolute priority is the health of his son. Although the road to recovery will be long, the player is optimistic about Max’s progress.

The situation experienced by Freeman has generated great empathy and has brought the team even closer together. The support received has been essential to cope with this difficult moment and return to the pitch with a clear mind.