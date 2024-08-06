Dodger’s star Shohei Ohtani is about to make major league history. The Japanese is getting closer and closer to reaching a feat only achieved by Ronald Acuña Jr.

Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese superstar of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is about to write a new chapter in Major League Baseball history. Projections indicate that he could close the season with staggering numbers: 48 home runs and 45 stolen bases.

Ohtani’s versatility is simply impressive. In addition to his power with the bat, the Japanese has shown exceptional ability to run the bases, surpassing his own personal best of 26 steals in a single season. This season, by focusing exclusively on offense, Ohtani has been able to take more risks on the bases and make the most of his speed.

Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, was the first to reach this mark in 2023, with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. Now, Ohtani has a chance to join this select group and cement his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

What is the historic feat that Shohei Ohtani is approaching?

Shohei Ohtani is close to achieving a milestone known as “40-40” that only one player has achieved in MLB history. With 33 home runs and 31 stolen bases so far, Ohtani is just one step away from reaching the historic 40-40. If he manages to keep up this pace, he could become the second player in MLB history to achieve this feat.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches his solo home run with Garrett Stubbs #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies, to take a 5-3 lead, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Road to 40-40: A Challenge Within Ohtani’s Reach

The prospect of Ohtani making it 40-40 has generated great anticipation among baseball fans. His combination of power and speed is unique in the sport, and many believe he has the talent needed to reach this mark.

Ohtani’s future: Will he pitch again?

Despite his focus on offense this season, Ohtani is expected to pitch again in 2024. The Japanese has successfully recovered from Tommy John surgery that was performed in 2023 and is eager to return to the mound.

The prospect of seeing Ohtani as a pitcher and hitter is something baseball fans are excited about. His return to the mound would add another dimension to his game and make him an even more complete player.