Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Manny Machado predicted what was going to happen at Wild Card Series vs Braves

Manny Machado was one of the key players in San Diego Padres' victory against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on July 13, 2024 in San Diego, California.
© Denis Poroy/Getty ImagesManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on July 13, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Santiago Tovar

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series among Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres showed a great baseball performance. The victory for the Padres made the fans excited about what’s next, and they trust in Manny Machado to do it.

Machado was one of the key players in San Diego in the victory against the Braves in Wednesday’s game: 2 strikeouts, 1 run, 4 AB and 1 2B were his numbers in a 4-5 victory.

Surprisingly, the Padres star told AJ Cassavell of MLB back in September what would happen in the series against Atlanta. He went even further and even predicted the next team they’d play in October: “We’re having a great season. We’re in the postseason. We’re going to see them [the Dodgers] in a few weeks.”

Advertisement

By the time Machado stated that, the Padres didn’t even know who they’d be facing in the Wild Card Series. They were going to play against the Dbacks in Arizona. And now, San Diego is preparing to face Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Manny Machado catching

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Guillermo Heredia #38 of the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game on April 15, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Advertisement

Machado focused on the Dodgers

In a postgame interview for ESPN, Machado shared his thoughts after the victory against the Braves: These guys never give up. They scored five against one of the best pitchers in the game, and they didn’t stop fighting”.

MLB News: Michael King gets emotional about Fernando Tatis Jr\&#039;s HR in Padres win

see also

MLB News: Michael King gets emotional about Fernando Tatis Jr"s HR in Padres win

Afterwards, Machado told his perspective about the next game against Los Angeles Dodgers: This is what everyone wanted. It’s been going on since Korea, and it’s going to be an exciting series.”

Advertisement

Two of the most popular teams in this MLB season are going to play this weekend. The fans are ready to see an exciting series that will start on October 5th when the Padres visit Los Angeles on Game 1.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Haaland and other stars suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is Champions League GOAT
Soccer

Haaland and other stars suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is Champions League GOAT

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A
Soccer

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A

NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to all doubters after Ravens impressive win over Bills
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to all doubters after Ravens impressive win over Bills

NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills
NFL

NFL News: CJ Stroud, Texans strongly defend Stefon Diggs ahead of his first game vs Josh Allen, Bills

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo