MLB News: Manny Machado predicted what was going to happen at Wild Card Series vs Braves

Manny Machado was one of the key players in San Diego Padres' victory against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series.

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series among Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres showed a great baseball performance. The victory for the Padres made the fans excited about what’s next, and they trust in Manny Machado to do it.

Machado was one of the key players in San Diego in the victory against the Braves in Wednesday’s game: 2 strikeouts, 1 run, 4 AB and 1 2B were his numbers in a 4-5 victory.

Surprisingly, the Padres star told AJ Cassavell of MLB back in September what would happen in the series against Atlanta. He went even further and even predicted the next team they’d play in October: “We’re having a great season. We’re in the postseason. We’re going to see them [the Dodgers] in a few weeks.”

By the time Machado stated that, the Padres didn’t even know who they’d be facing in the Wild Card Series. They were going to play against the Dbacks in Arizona. And now, San Diego is preparing to face Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Guillermo Heredia #38 of the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game on April 15, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Machado focused on the Dodgers

In a postgame interview for ESPN, Machado shared his thoughts after the victory against the Braves: “These guys never give up. They scored five against one of the best pitchers in the game, and they didn’t stop fighting”.

Afterwards, Machado told his perspective about the next game against Los Angeles Dodgers: “This is what everyone wanted. It’s been going on since Korea, and it’s going to be an exciting series.”

Two of the most popular teams in this MLB season are going to play this weekend. The fans are ready to see an exciting series that will start on October 5th when the Padres visit Los Angeles on Game 1.