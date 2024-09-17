Trending topics:
MLB News: Mike Trout makes career-defining decision with Angels after double knee surgery

After undergoing two surgeries on the same knee within the same year, Mike Trout is nearing a key decision regarding his future with the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout 27 strikes out during the first inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. St.
© IMAGO/ZUMA WireLos Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout 27 strikes out during the first inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. St.

By Richard Tovar

The Los Angeles Angels still have a veteran on their roster who recently had to undergo another knee surgery in order to continue his MLB career. That player is Mike Trout, who recently spoke about his decision, in collaboration with the team, regarding the future of his career.

According to Mike Trout, who hasn’t played a game with the Angels since April 2024, he has been in discussions with the team about possibly changing his position to help avoid further injuries or prolong the health of his knee.

Regarding the potential position change, Trout stated that it’s highly likely he’ll move to a corner outfield spot, either left or right, but there’s also a possibility he could become the designated hitter for the Angels next season.

“I think there’s definitely going to be some conversations in the offseason,” Trout said. “It’s reality. I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal, and I knew when I signed my contract, I’d eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don’t know. But we’ll have conversations.”

Mike Trout’s Knee Situation

It’s important to remember that Trout has undergone two knee surgeries. After a meniscus injury in April, he had his first surgery in May. However, by the end of July, he started feeling discomfort in his knee again, leading to a second surgery in early August. Since then, he’s been rehabbing, swinging, and working through other exercises.

Just trying to get back. I’ve developed a little routine so I can have a normal offseason. My knee is getting stronger every day and feels good. I’ve been able to lift some weight again, which is a plus. I couldn’t lift as much as I wanted because of soreness, but I’m getting close to full strength.”

