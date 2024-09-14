MLB News: Shohei Ohtani could lose Dodgers star teammate for the rest of the season

Shohei Ohtani could be facing some tough news regarding one of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, who is also a pitcher like him. Recent reports indicate that this teammate has been dealing with an injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could be delivering some unfortunate news to Shohei Ohtani in the coming hours. According to recent reports, one of the team’s new starting pitchers might miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.

The pitcher in question is Tyler Glasnow, who is said to have suffered a sprained elbow. According to Dave Roberts, it is highly unlikely that Glasnow will return to play in the final weeks of the regular season or any potential playoffs.

It’s worth noting that Glasnow is not a rookie; he joined the Dodgers in 2024, much like Shohei Ohtani, and he had previous experience with other teams. Before moving to California, Glasnow played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyler Glasnow, along with Shohei Ohtani, is one of the six starting pitchers for the Dodgers in the 2024 MLB season. So far, he would be the second pitcher on that list to be sidelined, joining Gavin Stone, who has also been out of action for some time.

Advertisement

How Many Games Did Glasnow Pitch in 2024?

Before his injury, Glasnow had a 9-6 record for the current season with 22 starts. His most recent game was on August 11 against Pittsburgh, a 6-5 home victory. His ERA stood at 3.49, with a personal WHIP of 0.948.

Advertisement

How Much MLB Experience Does Glasnow Have?

Glasnow began his professional career in 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. After leaving that team in 2018, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played for a total of six seasons before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 at the age of 30.