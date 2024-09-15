MLB News: Giants player makes history with first right-handed home run into McCovey Cove

It may not be one of the most shocking moments in the league, but in 24 years, it's the first time we've seen a home run land in McCovey Cove from a right-handed hitter.

The San Francisco Giants were losing 2-1 to the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the ninth inning when Eliot Ramos seized the moment, smashing a pitch out of the park and straight into McCovey Cove. Not only did he make history as the first right-handed hitter to homer into the water at the stadium, but he also tied the game with that swing.

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.