MLB News: Giants player makes history with first right-handed home run into McCovey Cove

It may not be one of the most shocking moments in the league, but in 24 years, it's the first time we've seen a home run land in McCovey Cove from a right-handed hitter.

Manager Bob Melvin of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the fift inning of the MLB spring game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on March 12, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
By Richard Tovar

The San Francisco Giants were losing 2-1 to the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the ninth inning when Eliot Ramos seized the moment, smashing a pitch out of the park and straight into McCovey Cove. Not only did he make history as the first right-handed hitter to homer into the water at the stadium, but he also tied the game with that swing.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

