As the 2025 MLB season approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to defend their World Series title. With Shohei Ohtani leading the charge alongside Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers are poised for another championship run. Despite swirling rumors and a flurry of offseason trades, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes singled out Freeman for his exceptional contributions.

Freeman’s standout performance during the postseason was pivotal in securing last year’s championship. The first baseman tallied four home runs, earning him the honor of World Series MVP. His consistent play and clutch moments were critical in adding another trophy to the Dodgers‘ collection.

Reflecting on Freeman’s impact, one particular moment stood out for Gomes: the first home run Freeman hit during the World Series. Speaking on MLB Network’s Front Office Insights ahead of the new season, Gomes emphasized the significance of that play.

“We were sitting in the box with our families. I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever jumped as high as I did when Freeman hit that grand slam,” Gomes recalled. “It was absolutely incredible, and I thought to myself, ‘This is going to be on TV forever.’”

As the Dodgers prepare for the 2025 season, the team will look to build on Freeman’s heroics and Ohtani’s leadership in their quest for back-to-back championships.

Freeman’s Grand Slam ball fetches a record price

Freddie Freeman’s electrifying Grand Slam, celebrated as a pivotal moment in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series victory, has left a lasting legacy. As the crowd at Dodger Stadium erupted in jubilation, the ball caught by a lucky fan has now become a part of history.

The family who retrieved the iconic ball, specifically their young daughter who held onto it, recently sold it at an auction in Los Angeles for an astonishing $1.56 million. The sale, held last Saturday, joins the ranks of other high-profile auctions involving Dodgers memorabilia, including Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball, which fetched $4.4 million earlier this year.

This latest sale falls short of the all-time record for sports memorabilia—a title held by Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball, which sold for $3.005 million in 1998. That historic purchase remains the most expensive sports collectible in U.S. history.

Freeman’s future with the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, a cornerstone of the Dodgers’ championship run, remains committed to Los Angeles with three seasons left on his six-year, $162 million contract. His $27 million annual base salary cements his status as one of the highest-paid first basemen in Major League Baseball.

Looking ahead to the 2025 MLB season, Freeman is poised to lead the Dodgers in their title defense alongside superstar Ohtani. Both players await clarity on Teoscar Hernández’s potential return and additional offseason acquisitions as the team builds for another championship push.