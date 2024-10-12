Trending topics:
MLB News: Padres' Manny Machado makes something clear to Yu Darvish following NLDS exit

The San Diego Padres couldn’t get it done in Game 5 of the MLB NLDS, leading to their elimination from the postseason. However, after the loss, Manny Machado felt compelled to make something clear to his teammate, Yu Darvish.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

The San Diego Padres‘ playoff run came to an end in Game 5 of the MLB NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. During the game, the Padres failed to score any runs, prompting Manny Machado to send a clear message to teammate Yu Darvish after the loss.

Following the tough defeat at Dodger Stadium, Manny Machado spoke to reporters about the team’s struggles to provide run support in the critical game. The Padres’ third baseman expressed his disappointment that neither he nor his teammates were able to back up Darvish, despite the pitcher’s strong performance.

“I mean, it’s bad that we didn’t give him any run support,” Machado said. “He threw the hell of a ball. I want to go down for him. He did a hell of a job keeping a good lineup over there on their toes, and we just couldn’t get any run support. It was devastating.”

Yu Darvish had a solid outing against the Dodgers, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing just three hits and two runs, both of which came from home runs. He struck out four and was relieved by Adam and Scott, who also performed well defensively.

Padres’ Offensive Struggles in Game 5

Unfortunately, the Padres’ offense struggled in the fifth game. Only Luis Arraez managed a hit, while big names like Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar, and Machado himself were unable to contribute offensively.

The Padres had previously won a game at Dodger Stadium and another at Petco Park, but the offense stalled in Games 4 and 5, leaving them scoreless in both contests. Now, the team faces more than 20 innings without offensive production, a glaring issue as they look toward the future.

