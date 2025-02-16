Trending topics:
MLB News: NY Mets’ Juan Soto sends bold message to the rest of the league about Pete Alonso

Juan Soto had remained silent about Pete Alonso since he was introduced as a New York Mets player, but he has now broken his silence with a bold message to the rest of MLB.

By Santiago Tovar

Juan Soto of the New York Mets sits at the das with his agent Scott Boras during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
© (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)Juan Soto of the New York Mets sits at the das with his agent Scott Boras during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

The anticipation surrounding the New York Mets‘ roster is at an all-time high as Juan Soto joins a revamped squad for the 2025 MLB season, alongside key players like Pete Alonso. With spring training officially underway in Arizona and Florida, fans are eager to see how the team performs on the field, with the ultimate goal of capturing a World Series title.

Last season, the Mets came close to reaching the Fall Classic, but their hopes were dashed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, as both teams showcase their top offseason acquisitions in training camp, the baseball world is buzzing with speculation ahead of the regular season.

Before the action begins, Soto addressed the media in a press conference, sharing his thoughts on his role with the Mets and delivering a strong message about Alonso and his new teammates.

“Pete Alonso is one of the guys who has impressed me the most. We have a great group of guys here. On paper, we have a wonderful team. I’m really happy to be surrounded by these guys and to be part of this team. It’s amazing. From day one, I’ve been really excited about these players,” Soto said.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Jeff McNeil #1 after catching a pop fly in foul territory to end the 1st inning during Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Soto continued: “We’re making sure to have Pete’s back. He’s one of the best pure power hitters in the league, and we need to provide him with some protection. With him in the lineup, our depth is incredible. Having him here is a huge asset, and he’s a key piece in our championship aspirations.

Soto’s message on his goals with the Mets

The most expensive acquisition in New York Mets history shared his thoughts on joining the organization and what he hopes to accomplish in the 2025 season. “I’m really happy with the career I’ve had so far, but I’m still hungry for more. I want more. I want to keep winning. I want to keep feeling the way I’ve felt since day one,” Soto said.

With that mindset, Soto is determined to go all in for the upcoming season, eager to justify the franchise’s investment in him. He wants to reward the Mets’ faith in him, not just with strong performances at the plate but by bringing energy and excitement to the team and its fans.

Soto’s take on his new manager

One of the biggest surprises in the league last MLB season was Carlos Mendoza. In his first year as a manager, the Venezuelan led the Mets to the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers. Now, with Soto, Pete Alonso, and company, Mendoza has his sights set on a championship, something Soto has already weighed in on.

“We’ve talked, but we haven’t settled on anything yet. I mean, it’s just the first day of camp,” Soto said. “He definitely has something in mind, and we’ll keep discussing it. But I think we’re on the same page. Wherever he needs me, I’ll be there. I’m here to help the team win.”

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

