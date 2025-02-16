As elite athletes, some moments are destined to last forever. The legacies players build with certain franchises remain etched in the memories of both fans and the athletes themselves. When those chapters unfold, the hope is they are filled with success. However, for one former New York Mets player, there’s still an unfinished story, one he hopes to rewrite alongside Juan Soto in the upcoming MLB season.

The Mets have had an eventful offseason. With the blockbuster addition of Soto and key re-signings, including Sean Manaea and Pete Alonso, expectations are soaring. Fans are eager to see the franchise climb the standings and contend for a World Series title.

Among the many players who have suited up for the Mets, one recently opened up about his tenure with the team. In an interview with The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Jose Iglesias reflected on his time in New York and the disappointment of not being part of the roster this season.

“It hurts because we started something that definitely isn’t finished yet. It took a lot for us to get where we got,” Iglesias said. “That’s what hurts. I definitely get that it’s a business. But it definitely hurts. It’s a special relationship and culture with the organization, the players, and the fans.” With that sentiment, Iglesias is leaving the door open for another opportunity with the Mets in the future.

Jose Iglesias #11 of the New York Mets reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the Championship Series at Citi Field on October 17, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Iglesias’ tenure with the Mets

The Mets’ decision not to include José Iglesias on their 2025 roster likely stems from a combination of his age and contract situation. Despite his strong desire to continue with the New York franchise, his path back to the team appears uncertain given the club’s roster depth.

However, Iglesias remains confident in his ability to earn a spot. Last season, he played a crucial role in the Mets’ lineup, providing a much-needed offensive spark at a time when the team was struggling. Over 85 games, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBIs, proving to be a valuable asset.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Iglesias became a fan favorite for his connection to the “OMG” slogan that defined the Mets’ 2024 campaign. He even released a song titled OMG, which became an unofficial anthem for both the team and its supporters. Iglesias ended the season on a 22-game hitting streak, the longest by a Mets player since 2014.

Mets’ offseason moves to support Soto

The Mets were aggressive this offseason, making a series of moves to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2024 campaign. They secured nine key signings, including several re-signings, reinforcing their lineup and pitching staff with an eye on competing at the highest level.

Here are the Mets’ notable acquisitions for the upcoming MLB season: