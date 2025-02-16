After National Championship defeat, Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame announces key addition to the program

It’s been almost a month since Notre Dame‘s heartbreaking defeat in the NCAA‘s National Championship, and the pain hasn’t quite gone away for fans and everybody on the school in Indiana. In hopes of finally avenging their loss next season, the Fighting Irish have added a key piece to help head coach Marcus Freeman.

The Irish are still feeling the sting of their loss on college football’s biggest stage. However, hope—and the foundation of an established program—serve as a powerful remedy for the heartbreak.

Ahead of the 2025 NCAA season, Notre Dame announced the arrival of their new General Manager after former GM Chad Bowden moved on to the same role at USC. However, Fighting Irish fans can rest easy, knowing the job is in capable hands.

Former scouting executive in the NFL, Mike Martin, joins Notre Dame for what is shaping up to be an exciting year for Freeman’s team. While the desire for redemption is one huge motivator, the school fears it may not be enough and has, thus, brought in an experienced mastermind to the program.

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Revolutionized Motor City

Martin spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions and helped change the tune of the franchise in recent years. Martin played a key role in transforming the organization, building a Super Bowl-contending roster after years of struggle.

Detroit is now recognized as one of the best teams in the NFL Draft at uncovering hidden gems—an achievement that reflects both the franchise’s growth and Martin’s impact.

Revenge season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kickstart their 2025 campaign with a marquee matchup against historic rivals, the Miami Hurricanes on August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.