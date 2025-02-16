NCAAF News: Billy Napier, Gators lose promising commit talent who may end up with rival school

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators wrapped up the 2024 season with a remarkable four-game winning streak, fueled by inspired performances from sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.

As the Gators aim to turn the tide and advance to the next stage of their rebuild, they were dealt a tough blow—one of their top recruits in the 2026 class announced his decommitment and has been linked to a rival program in college football.

The journey doesn’t get any easier for the Gators in the upcoming NCAA campaign. Napier’s side will take on the best schools in the SEC in a challenging season, for which expectations have only risen since last year’s late success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, concerns in Gainesville extend beyond the 2025 season and into the program’s long-term future. After top recruit, four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters, announced his decommitment from the Gators—first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett—a historic Florida rival has come knocking and may soon land the talented prospect.

Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators arrives before the start of a game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida.

Advertisement

Surprising U-turn

Waters, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 recruiting class, has earned the nickname ‘Seatbelt’ for his ability to lock down opposing wide receivers. That seatbelt came in handy as he pulled a U-turn on his road to Gainesville—potentially heading for Coral Gables and joining the Miami Hurricanes, instead.

Advertisement

see also The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who's earning the most?

It’s all about the U. After Florida’s secondary coach, Will Harris, left Gainesville to become the safeties coach at the University of Miami, speculation has grown about Jaelen Waters following him. Harris played a key role in Waters’ initial commitment to the Gators, making Miami a strong contender for the talented cornerback.

Advertisement

“Gator Nation – Love me or hate me, I understand. Either way, it was one cool a– season. Again, business is business,” Will Harris posted on his X account, via ClutchPoints.