Eagles RB Saquon Barkley issues big warning to the rest of the league ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Last weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. Despite this, and far from being satisfied with what they’ve achieved, Saquon Barkley warned the rest of the NFL teams about what awaits them next season.

In recent statements published on clutchpoints.com, the former Giants player, who was named Offensive Player of the Year, made it clear that he had been struggling to get some sleep due to his constant thoughts on how to achieve great results next offseason.

“Two nights ago, I had trouble sleeping because I’m thinking about how I can attack the offseason,” Barkley said. “Because you kind of get greedy’s not the word, but addicted to it. You want to find a way how you can hold that Lombardi [Trophy] up again and do it all over again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the opposing defense did a great job containing Barkley throughout the Super Bowl, the running back was one of the key players for Nick Sirianni’s team throughout the season, becoming unstoppable on the ground.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Despite still being caught up in the whirlwind of celebrations, Barkley and his teammates already have their mindset on what’s ahead and, why not, dreaming of repeating the title they won just days ago.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce sends emotional message to Taylor Swift after Chiefs loss in Super Bowl

Moro Ojomo wants to keep gaining experience

Although nothing is certain yet, there are chances that Milton Williams may leave the franchise in free agency. What does this mean? That Moro Ojomo could eventually have a more prominent role starting next season.

Advertisement

Selected in the seventh round of the draft two years ago, Ojomo has started to gain more prominence on the roster since the arrival of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt.

“Just with Hurtt and Vic and this defense and having the opportunity to play the run, play the pass, get more reps and grow in my second year was really cool,” Ojomo stated to the press the day before the Eagles’ championship parade. “I just want to keep furthering that development.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think I played well (Super Bowl LIX). It was fun and it was cool to play well at that stage,” he said. “I’m obsessed with getting better. I’m gonna enjoy this, celebrate this, but we don’t want to be done. We want to keep going. You enjoy things, take it, but what’s next?”