MLB News: San Diego Padres’ Luis Arraez takes control in the National League ahead of Shohei Ohtani

Luis Arraez, the key Venezuelan player for the San Diego Padres, is threatening to become one of the best in the National League.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts to his line out to right field during the fifth inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Alexander Rosquez

Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres continues his dominance in the National League, establishing himself as one of the best hitters in this MLB circuit. The Venezuelan has become the only player to exceed the .300 average.

Arraez’s streak seems to have no end. The Venezuelan has shown a great ability to adapt to different scenarios and has been fundamental to the success of the San Diego Padres. His next challenge will be at Coors Field, a stadium known for its high altitude and dimensions that favor hitting.

With a day of multiple hits, Arraez has once again demonstrated his consistency at the plate. Despite playing at Petco Park, a stadium that has historically not favored his performance, the Venezuelan has managed to increase his average to .307, leaving Marcell Ozuna behind in second place with .299.

Luis Arraez over Shohei Ohtani

While Arraez continues to climb positions, Shohei Ohtani has experienced a drop in performance. The Japanese, who for several weeks topped the list of the best hitters, has fallen to seventh position. His batting average has significantly decreased in the past few weeks, causing concern among Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 13, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

National League batting leadership 

.307 Luis Arráez (Padres)

.299 Marcell Ozuna (Braves)

.298 Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

.297 Alec Bohm (Phillies)

.295 Jurickson Profar (Padres)

.295 Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

.291 Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)

.291 Luis García Jr. (Nationals)

.288 Jackson Merrill (Padres)

.285 Bryan Reynolds (Pirates)

American League batting leadership 

.349 Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

.333 Aaron Judge (Yankees)

.325 Steven Kwan (Guardians)

.323 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

.307 Juan Soto (Yankees)

.304 Yordan Álvarez (Astros)

.299 Rafael Devers (Red sox)

.298 José Altuve (Astros)

.298 Yainer Díaz (Astros)

.293 Brent Rooker (Oakland)

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

