MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts makes a clear statement on Manny Machado's incident in NLDS

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in MLB has intensified, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made his position clear regarding Manny Machado.

Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have developed an intense rivalry in recent years. In addition to an exchange of words between players Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado after a strikeout in the sixth inning of NLDS Game 2, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts referred to this specific situation with Machado.

While the rivalry between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres has a long history, the one with the Padres has gained traction in recent times. Both teams have become powerhouses in the division and have been involved in exciting matchups.

Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was marked by tension between players and fans. Geographic proximity and competition for dominance in the NL West have contributed to the intensification of this rivalry.

Obviously, I have a relationship with Manny from years past,” Roberts said of Manny Machado, who played for the Dodgers in 2018. “There was intent behind it. It didn’t almost hit me because there was a net, but that was still very bothersome. If it was intended for me, I would say it’s pretty disrespectful.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts towards the Los Angeles Dodgers bench in the seventh inning during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“So, I don’t know his intent. I don’t want to speak for him. But I did see the video, and the ball was directed at me with something behind it.” Roberts added.

Dodgers vs Padres: A heated rivalry

The rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres adds excitement and passion to their matchups. Players and fans alike enjoy the intensity and competition that characterize this rivalry. However, it is important that the rivalry stays within boundaries and does not create dangerous situations for players and fans.

