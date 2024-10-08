MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts makes a clear statement on Manny Machado's incident in NLDS

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in MLB has intensified, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made his position clear regarding Manny Machado.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have developed an intense rivalry in recent years. In addition to an exchange of words between players Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado after a strikeout in the sixth inning of NLDS Game 2, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts referred to this specific situation with Machado.

“Obviously, I have a relationship with Manny from years past,” Roberts said of Manny Machado, who played for the Dodgers in 2018. “There was intent behind it. It didn’t almost hit me because there was a net, but that was still very bothersome. If it was intended for me, I would say it’s pretty disrespectful.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts towards the Los Angeles Dodgers bench in the seventh inning during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“So, I don’t know his intent. I don’t want to speak for him. But I did see the video, and the ball was directed at me with something behind it.” Roberts added.

Dodgers vs Padres: A heated rivalry

The rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres adds excitement and passion to their matchups. Players and fans alike enjoy the intensity and competition that characterize this rivalry. However, it is important that the rivalry stays within boundaries and does not create dangerous situations for players and fans.