What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 4 vs the San Diego Padres in the NLDS today?

The rivalry between Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres intensifies in the 2024 MLB Postseason, setting the stage for an exciting Game 4 of the NLDS.

After a thrilling Game 3 of the National League Division Series in the MLB, the San Diego Padres now hold a 2-1 lead over Shohei Ohtani‘s Los Angeles Dodgers, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the series.

Tuesday’s game at Petco Park was marked by a flurry of home runs and defensive errors. The Padres, powered by home runs from Fernando Tatis Jr. and David Peralta, took a commanding 6-1 lead. However, a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez brought the Dodgers within striking distance, leaving the final score at 6-5.

This result has left the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination, and they are expected to use all available resources for Game 4 in hopes of keeping their postseason dreams alive and advancing to the MLB Championship Series.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Padres?

A loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 would mean the end of their MLB season and elimination from the postseason. The San Diego Padres would then advance to the next round to compete in the MLB Championship Series.

The San Diego Padres celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Padres?

If the Los Angeles Dodgers manage to win Game 4 of the NLDS, they will stay alive in the series and force a decisive Game 5. That game would be played in Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers the advantage of playing on their home field.

