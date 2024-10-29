MLB News: Shohei Ohtani reveals key detail about playing with injured shoulder in World Series Game 3

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers star, has revealed a key detail about managing his shoulder injury during Game 3 of the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has once again shown his incredible determination and resilience. Despite suffering a partial left shoulder dislocation in Game 2 of the MLB 2024 World Series, the Japanese phenom returned to the lineup in Game 3 against the New York Yankees and made an immediate impact.

Shohei Ohtani, who led the Dodgers’ offense by starting the game with a walk, displayed remarkable physical resilience. Despite the injury, he stayed in the game and contributed to his team’s victory.

The Japanese phenom secured a spot in the Dodgers’ starting lineup, even with the injury, and took the opportunity to clarify the particular situation he faced due to his injury.

“The reason why I was holding on to myself when I was running is to make sure that I wouldn’t use that same arm if I were to slide,” he said via translator Will Ireton after game 3.

Manager Dave Roberts’ impression of Ohtani and his injury

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed by Ohtani’s determination. “He was very adamant that he was going to play,” Roberts said. “I watched him take swings last night in the cage, looked really good, strong. The ball was coming off the bat.

“I think there was more uncertainty in all of our minds, but in his mind from day one – from Saturday evening – he was going to play,” he added.

Ohtani’s message to his Dodgers teammates

The Dodgers have been supporting Ohtani throughout his recovery. The team received a message from Ohtani on Saturday night, where he assured them, he would be ready to play.

“He texted the whole team as we were on our way to the airport and said he was going to be fine, and that’s it,” Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said. “He said he was going to play, so we all put it to the side at that moment. We said, all right, he’s got us. We’ll be ready for him to be in the lineup.”

Ohtani’s troubling injury

While the shoulder injury is concerning, Ohtani has said he won’t need surgery after the season. However, further tests will be done to fully evaluate the injury. “I think it’s something that’s going to happen after the season is over, do additional testing,” he said. “But in terms of how I feel now, I don’t think so.”

For now, Ohtani is focused on helping the Dodgers win the 2024 MLB World Series. His presence in the lineup is invaluable to the team.