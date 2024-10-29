Trending topics:
MLB News: Alex Verdugo sends clear message to Yankees teammates about Game 4 against Dodgers

The New York Yankees need a win, and Alex Verdugo knows it. He delivered a clear message to his teammates ahead of Game 4 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees walks through the dugout before Game One of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Richard Tovar

Alex Verdugo brought in a pair of runs for the New York Yankees in their first home game, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 4-2, with the Los Angeles Dodgers once again doubling their score. However, Verdugo didn’t hold back, encouraging his teammates with a fighter’s mentality, saying they can match what the Dodgers have done.

In his post-Game 3 comments, the Yankees’ left fielder called the upcoming World Series game an “uphill fight” but noted that if the Dodgers can win three in a row, so can the Yankees.

“If that team wins three in a row, then why can’t we win three in a row?” Verdugo said. He also sent a message to his teammates to rally back in the series, stating, “We just need to kind of score early a little bit… their pitchers are doing a good job against us, limiting baserunners. For us, I think we need to set the tone a little bit sooner.”

Verdugo emphasized that he and his Yankees teammates need to play smarter against Dodgers pitchers and bring high energy from the first pitch. He also acknowledged the challenge of the series: “They are one win away; we are four wins away.”

Game 4: A Fresh Start for the Yankees

According to Verdugo, everything starts fresh in Game 4, once again at Yankee Stadium. The goal, as Verdugo outlined, is to win both home games and then return to LA to take two more. “We face Flaherty, hopefully take care of our business and go there and win two,” he said.

As for the motivation driving him and the Yankees to make a comeback, Verdugo confirmed that it’s all heart. “No one said this was gonna be easy.” He urged his teammates to stick together for the remainder of the World Series and hopes the fans will also support them as they fight for a Game 4 win.

