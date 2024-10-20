MLB News: Stephen Vogt makes big admission after Guardians’ ALCS loss to Yankees at home

The Cleveland Guardians were knocked out of the ALCS by the New York Yankees in a fiercely contested Game 5. Despite a valiant effort by the home team, the Guardians ultimately fell 5-2 in the 10th inning. After the game, manager Stephen Vogt shared some candid reflections on his players.

In the postgame press conference, Vogt acknowledged the emotional toll of the loss, saying that he and his players were “hurting” after falling short at home. However, he also expressed pride in the incredible game that capped off their ALCS run against the Yankees, emphasizing the hard work that brought his team to this point.

“I’m so proud. Obviously, we’re hurting. What a game to finish it on. This group of guys worked extremely hard from day one. We believed, and we still believe we can be better. We can be more. But I couldn’t be more proud of what this group accomplished. There’s only one team that gets to win the last game of the year, and unfortunately it’s not going to be us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the disappointment, Vogt thanked the Guardians’ players, coaching staff, and support staff for their dedication throughout the season.

Advertisement

“We accomplished a lot as a group. We got better. We worked extremely hard. I can’t thank the guys enough for their hard work and the coaching staff and the support staff for all the work they put in. I couldn’t be more proud of this group. We just didn’t get quite as far as we wanted to.”

Advertisement

Guardians Fall Short Against Yankees

Though seen as underdogs, the Guardians pushed the Yankees to Game 5. Unfortunately, they only managed to win one game at home, taking Game 3 at Progressive Field. Despite winning just once, the Guardians made home-field advantage count, keeping the Yankees in check during their three home games (7-5, 6-8, 2-5).