NFL News: Brock Purdy reveals his focus for 49ers’ final three weeks of the season

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t avoid a crushing home defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, a loss that all but could seals the team’s playoff fate. Following the game, Purdy shared insight into the mindset he and his teammates will adopt for the final three games of the regular season.

Though the 49ers’ playoff chances are slim, Purdy admitted uncertainty about the team’s postseason prospects: “Don’t really know what the whole picture looks like,” he said. Despite this, he emphasized the team’s commitment to fighting through the remaining games against the Dolphins, Lions, and Cardinals.

“We have a lot of guys in the locker room that are going to continue to fight, including myself, for this organization, for our fan base and for each other, more than anything, to finish out the season in the right way and focus on one game at a time and see where we’re at at the end of it.”

During the postgame press conference, Purdy addressed a critical interception against the Rams, admitting he lacked a clear view of the play: “When I let the ball go, I couldn’t see the whole release of him at the top of his route.” He acknowledged the impact of the turnover, saying it pushed the 49ers further from playoff contention: “Our season, our guys trying to fight to get in this thing and fighting for each other, playing for each other.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Purdy makes big admission about his performance against Rams

Purdy also shouldered responsibility for his performance, conceding he left key plays on the field: “I just feel like I had a lot of plays left out there that I could have made for our team. I thought the defense and special teams played so good. That’s what’s hurting me, I feel like I failed the team.”

Next game at home for the 49ers

The 49ers’ next matchup is a road game at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. They’ll return to Levi’s Stadium in Week 17 for their final home game of the regular season against the Detroit Lions.