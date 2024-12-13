MLB News: Juan Soto makes bold statement about New York that could ignite Yankees fans

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees have been separated since the end of the 2024 season. Now, with the Dominican star signing a historic 15-year deal with the New York Yankees‘ biggest rival, the Mets, the divide couldn’t be wider. Adding fuel to the rivalry, Soto made a statement that appeared to take a subtle jab at the Yankees and their fan base.

When asked if his arrival in Queens makes New York City a “Mets town,” Soto responded confidently, “It’s been a Mets town for a long time.” He elaborated, saying the Mets only need to improve their performance to solidify that status: “I think we just gotta bring it to the top.”

Soto, valued at $765 million, also noted that winning a World Series would ultimately determine which team the city truly belongs to: “Championships are gonna tell you if it’s a Yankees or a Mets town at the end of the day.”

The Mets haven’t won a World Series since 1986, while Soto has championship experience, having won with the Washington Nationals in 2019. His arrival brings a proven track record to a franchise eager for success on baseball’s biggest stage.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees in 2024.

Yankees’ recent history in the World Series

As for the Yankees, their last World Series title came in 2009—one of only two championships in the 21st century, the other being in 2000. Despite their struggles in recent years, they’ve maintained dominance in the AL East, claiming 13 division titles over the past 24 years.

How many World Series does the Mets have?

In contrast, the Mets have just two World Series titles (1969 and 1986) but have recently relied on Wild Card berths to reach the postseason in 2022 and 2024. Founded in 1962, the Mets are a younger franchise compared to the Yankees, who have been competing since 1903.