In a stunning move ahead of the 2025 MLB season, the New York Mets shattered the market by securing the most lucrative transfer in MLB history. For a record-breaking $765 million, Juan Soto has become the most expensive player in the history of American sports. The 15-year deal ensures that Soto will don the Mets’ jersey for the foreseeable future, a commitment the franchise hopes will yield dividends.

Soto’s departure from the New York Yankees sparked backlash from some fans, who branded him a traitor. However, the star outfielder opted for a franchise willing to heavily invest in his potential. While there are areas of his game that could improve, Soto’s immense talent and upside make him a worthwhile gamble. The historic contract represents an opportunity for him to validate the Mets’ trust and deliver a strong return on investment.

Beyond the base contract, New York Post columnist Jon Heyman has detailed additional incentives Soto will receive based on his performance. These bonuses ensure that his earnings during the first five years with the Mets will be astronomical, further reflecting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

According to Heyman, the deal includes substantial performance bonuses. “Soto’s contract extras: Award bonuses, including $500K for a first MVP win ($350K for second; $150K for third to fifth), and $1M for subsequent MVPs,” Heyman revealed. With these incentives in place, it’s up to Soto to not only meet expectations but also surpass them and maximize his earnings potential.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees is signaling to teammate Austin Wells not to advance on a pitch during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets.

Soto’s contract breakdown

The financial details of Juan Soto’s new deal include several lucrative perks. According to Heyman, they encompass “a luxury suite for home games, four premium seats at home, and security for the player and his family both at home and on the road.” With such conditions, it’s no surprise that Soto accepted the Mets’ offer.

Here’s how the money will be distributed across the contract’s duration:

Signing Bonus: $75 million

2025-2026: $46,875,000 annually

2027: $42,500,000

2028-2029: $46,875,000 annually

2030-2038: $46 million annually

In addition, Soto’s earnings could increase further during the final years of his contract. With these terms, the new Mets acquisition is poised to become one of the most closely watched players in the league. His performance, coupled with the motivation that comes from such a substantial deal, mirrors the ambition he has demonstrated throughout his career, including his time with the Yankees.

Soto’s negotiation insights

On Thursday, Juan Soto spoke for the first time as a member of the Mets, expressing gratitude toward the franchise for bringing him on board. He also shed light on the intense negotiations and revealed that multiple teams were in the running to secure his signature.

“I don’t think it was just the Yankees versus the Mets,” Soto remarked. “There were five teams sitting at the table. It wasn’t just the two New York teams. We had all five pushing until the last minute before a decision was made.” Some reports told that the Red Sox and Blue Jays were part of the competitive bidding process, further highlighting the fierce competition for his services.