MLB News: Teoscar Hernandez makes big admission about his decision to sign with Dodgers for $66 million

Hernandez will remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the next three years under a lucrative contract, but there was a powerful reason motivating him to stay with the club.

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Richard Tovar

Teoscar Hernandez decided to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three more years in what was a major announcement for the current World Series champions, who are gearing up for the 2025 season with one of the best rosters in baseball. However, behind Hernández’s decision was a strong reason that he recently admitted.

According to Hernandez, he could have earned more money with other MLB teams. “I could’ve gotten five or six more mil from other teams,” he said. But he admitted that the real reason he returned to the Dodgers is his admiration for the organization. “I would decide to come back because of the way this organization is.”

Developing story…

