MLB News: Teoscar Hernandez makes big admission about his decision to sign with Dodgers for $66 million

Teoscar Hernandez decided to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three more years in what was a major announcement for the current World Series champions, who are gearing up for the 2025 season with one of the best rosters in baseball. However, behind Hernández’s decision was a strong reason that he recently admitted.

According to Hernandez, he could have earned more money with other MLB teams. “I could’ve gotten five or six more mil from other teams,” he said. But he admitted that the real reason he returned to the Dodgers is his admiration for the organization. “I would decide to come back because of the way this organization is.”

Developing story…