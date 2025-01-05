NHL News: Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco sends harsh message to Brad Marchand, rest of the team

The Boston Bruins haven’t gotten off to a good start in 2025. After a loss on New Year’s Eve, the Bs lost their first two games of the new year and now drag a three-game losing streak. Interim coach Joe Sacco is expecting much better outings from Brad Marchand, and the team’s stars and has issued a strong wake-up call after the 6-4 defeat to NHL rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The race for the NHL‘s Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Atlantic Division is uncomfortably tight. The Eastern Conference is a bloodbath as well. The Bruins have tallied 42 points so far this season, and though they sit in third place in their division, their spot could very well be in jeopardy if their slump extends.

The battle for the wildcard berths is just as intense, with seven teams separated by a mere four points. Boston cannot afford to fall into that mix, as survival is far from guaranteed. This scenario makes their loss to division rival Toronto all the more infuriating and deflating, as they squandered a key chance to cut into the Leafs’ lead in the Atlantic.

Brad Marchand had put together very strong games since Joe Sacco’s appointment, but his production has halted as of late. The Bruins’ captain registers two points over the last five games, and hasn’t been able to rally the group as it struggles heading into the second half of the campaign. Sacco needs Marchand to be at his best to keep the boat afloat in the Battleship-like contest that’s taken over the East, and games like Saturday’s against Toronto won’t cut it.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot on goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center on December 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“We didn’t do a good enough job tonight,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco stated, via Boston Hockey Now. “We weren’t hard enough in certain areas of the game. Credit to Toronto. They played hard, especially below the tops of the circles. We knew going into the game it was going to be like that, and we just have to be harder to play against.”

Although the Maple Leafs didn’t have star Auston Matthews in their lineup, they still prevailed over the visiting Bruins at Scotiabank Arena. Matthew Knies was a wagon, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists during a sensational night. Mitch Marner continues his MVP-caliber season, registering a goal and four assists.

Pastrnak makes bold statement

Star winger David Pastrnak didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the tough loss against Toronto. Pastrnak scored twice during the 6-4 defeat, yet he was on the ice for all six of the Leafs’ goals, registering a -4 plus/minus.

“We gave up too many easy goals,” David Pastrnak told reporters. “We gave them six goals. I know two of them were empty netters, but overall, I think the goals they scored were too easy. We didn’t do much to prevent them.”

Quick response

Sacco must rally the troops and get back on track when the Bruins return to their home-ice to host the New York Islanders who are stuck at the bottom of the Metro Division.

Perhaps the least menacing team in the Eastern Conference, the Islanders have looked flat-footed all season long, and Boston must take care of business in order to snap their losing streak before it becomes a burden.