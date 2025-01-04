Pete Alonso, the New York Mets’ powerhouse slugger, may find his ambition backfiring. Last year, Alonso turned down a $158 million offer, holding out for a long-term contract that reflects his value to the team. However, the strategy led by his agent, Scott Boras, might not be yielding the desired results.

The free-agent market has shifted, and Alonso’s prospects appear to be diminishing. With multiple teams seeking to bolster their offensive lineup, the competition for the slugger’s services has intensified.

At the same time, Pete Alonso‘s performance in recent MLB seasons, while solid, has not consistently reached the exceptional level required to justify an astronomical long-term deal.

“You deserve to be at first base every single day wearing #20. You are a Met. Stay here. Prove yourself. And then the money will always be there,” Jon Hein commented on Baseball Night in New York.

A Changing MLB Market and Scarce Time

Alonso’s decision to reject the Mets’ offer has introduced uncertainty about his future. Teams such as the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Angels are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing the slugger.

Is time working against Alonso?

As time passes, the situation grows increasingly complicated for Alonso. The dynamic nature of the free-agent market means opportunities can shift quickly. Insisting on a long-term contract could risk alienating the Mets, his longtime team, and potentially limit his options elsewhere. The clock is ticking, and a rigid approach could have significant consequences for the future of one of MLB’s most powerful hitters.