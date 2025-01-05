NFL News: Report suggests Kevin O'Connell’s future as Vikings head coach may be in jeopardy

Kevin O’Connell has guided the Minnesota Vikings to an impressive 2024 NFL season, leading them to the postseason with a strong record and raising hopes for even greater success. However, the franchise’s goal of retaining their head coach could face challenges by the end of the next season.

According to a report by Jay Glazer, multiple NFL teams are reportedly interested in trading for O’Connell. His current contract is set to expire after the 2025 season, and so far, no extension talks have been publicly initiated with the head coach.

Heading into Week 18, the Vikings hold a 14-2 record, marking O’Connell’s best season in Minnesota. This success follows a disappointing 7-10 record in 2023. It would be the second time reaching the postseason under O’Connell.

While it’s too early to declare O’Connell’s departure a certainty, the report suggests multiple teams are interested, potentially offering significantly higher salaries to lure him away.

Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, speaks to quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

How Much Does O’Connell Earn with the Vikings?

Sources like Pro Football Network estimate O’Connell’s salary at around $5 million per season. Competing teams could easily double or even triple that amount to secure his services.

A Second Season with 10+ Wins

The 2024 season isn’t O’Connell’s first with double-digit wins. In 2023, he guided the Vikings to a 13-4 record and a Wild Card berth, though they ultimately lost to the Giants in that playoff game.