As the NFL playoffs loom, Russell Wilson, the veteran quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has already shifted his mindset for postseason football after a crushing 19-17 loss in the last game of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t really want to talk about the past just because I think we’ve been in that for a little bit here. I think the best thing we can do is get ready for the playoffs. It’s a new season. That’s the only thing that really matters anymore at this point. At the end of the day, we’re going to the playoffs and everybody is 0-0. You got to beat everybody anyway. That’s got to be our focus right now.”

The Steelers arrive to the playoffs carrying a four-game losing streak and are far away from being considered Super Bowl contenders. Their next challenge could be massive facing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

After that dramatic regular-season finale where the Steelers fell to the Bengals, Russell Wilson addressed the media with a message of determination for the entire locker room.

“Playoff football is going to be intense. It’s going to come down to the wire. It’s going to be ups and downs. Tough environments. We’re going to have to go on the road and get it done. It’s one and done type mentality. You got to find a way to win the next game. Most importantly, we got to have amnesia going into this and just win the next play. Just win the next game.”

