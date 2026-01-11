MLB News: Terry Francona adds NPB All-Star to Reds ahead of 2026 season

The 2026 MLB season continues its preparation, and many teams are looking to strengthen their rosters as best they can. The Cincinnati Reds are one of them, and in recent hours, the addition of a new reinforcement for Terry Francona was announced.

In this case, Jon Heyman of The New York Post announced the arrival of right-hander Pierce Johnson to the Reds’ roster. While details about the transaction are unknown, the fact remains that Francona is adding experience in a key area of the field.

Having most recently played for the Atlanta Braves, Johnson was an NPB All-Star in 2019 while playing for the Hanshin Tigers. His arrival is key, as the pitcher can provide the experience necessary to help the Reds have a strong season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson’s numbers that caught Francona’s attention

After a reliable 2025 campaign with the Atlanta Braves, Pierce Johnson officially signed with the Cincinnati Reds to bolster the bullpen under manager Terry Francona. Johnson’s performance last year was a primary factor in the move, as he posted a strong 3.05 ERA across 65 appearances.

Pierce Johnson #38.

Advertisement

His ability to miss bats was evident with 59 strikeouts in 59 innings of work, and he maintained a consistent 1.20 WHIP while contributing one save. Francona and the Reds’ front office targeted Johnson’s veteran presence and high-spin curveball to provide late-inning stability as they aim for a deeper playoff run in 2026.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Reds reportedly sign former Phillies player who spent last season in Japan

Cincinnati continues to retool its bullpen

Following a successful postseason berth last year, the Cincinnati Reds are aggressively retooling their roster to ensure a return to October in 2026. By pairing newly re-signed closer Emilio Pagan with veteran additions Caleb Ferguson and Pierce Johnson, the club has built a formidable late-inning relief corps alongside Tony Santillan.

Advertisement

This revamped bullpen also gains high-upside depth from former starters Graham Ashcraft and Connor Phillips, perfectly complementing a powerhouse rotation led by Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott. Under the leadership of Terry Francona, the Reds enter the season with one of the most complete pitching staffs in the National League.