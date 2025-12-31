MLB Rumors: Reds reportedly sign former Phillies player who spent last season in Japan

In the offseason, teams are diligently working to enhance their rosters, particularly by securing free agents in MLB. The Cincinnati Reds, however, have extended their search internationally, reaching out to Japan to sign a former Philadelphia Phillies player for two years.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Reds have signed right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte to a minor-league deal. Romero shared on X that “the Reds have agreed to terms with free-agent RHP Yunior Marte on a minor-league contract,” marking the return of the Dominican player to the U.S.

After spending last season with Japan’s Chunichi Dragons, Marte is poised to return stateside, though initially in the minor leagues. This move is strategic as the Reds navigate their options to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Marte’s time with the Phillies was challenging, as his performance did not meet expectations during his two seasons. In 2023, he recorded an ERA above 5.00 over 40 games, with a WHIP of 1.627 and a strikeout rate of 8.7 per nine innings. He now has an opportunity to rejuvenate his career in the upcoming season, particularly if he makes it back to the majors.

Yunior Marte #43 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch.

Marte’s performance in Japan

Despite struggling with the Phillies, Marte seemed to find his form in Japan. He achieved a remarkable 1.95 ERA, which marked a career high in his four years of professional play. Additionally, Marte recorded 25 strikeouts in 35 appearances for the Chunichi Dragons.

Notably, he posted a 0.00 BB/9 in Japanese minor league games, a feat that undoubtedly caught the Reds’ attention, leading to his invitation to their spring training camp.

With Marte’s addition, the Reds are banking on his potential to impact their roster positively. As they strive for success, securing high-caliber talent will be crucial for the Reds to make a significant impact in the 2026 MLB season.

