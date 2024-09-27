MLB News: The Los Angeles Angels hit record-breaking playoff drought, setting new league benchmark

The bad news keeps piling up for the Los Angeles Angels. This time, the team set a new record—one that’s nothing to celebrate when it comes to the MLB playoffs.

The Los Angeles Angels will close out the 2024 MLB regular season with an abysmal record, inching toward nearly 100 losses. The team struggled to gain any momentum in the months leading up to September, which could go down as their worst month of the year.

According to the stats, the Los Angeles Angels have officially become the team with the longest playoff drought in MLB, now standing at 10 consecutive seasons without reaching the postseason—a streak that hasn’t been seen in some time. With the Detroit Tigers clinching a spot in the 2024 playoffs, the Angels’ unfortunate record was cemented.

The last time the Angels won a game in September was on the 22nd, and as of the writing of this article, they are trailing 3-1 against the Texas Rangers in the top of the 3rd inning of their final regular-season series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Angels’ best stretch in the 2024 MLB season came in June, when they won 15 games and lost only 11, sparking a glimmer of hope. Expectations were high for Mike Trout’s return, but things quickly unraveled in July (11-14) and August (9-19).

March 28, 2024: Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout 27 celebrates after blasting a home run in the first inning during the opening day game between the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles played at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. /Cal Media Baltimore USA – IMAGO

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the Angels last appeared in the postseason during the 2014 ALDS, where they were swept 3-0 by the Kansas City Royals, with two of those games taking place at home in front of 45,000 fans.

Advertisement

When was the last time the Los Angeles Angels won a playoff game?

The Angels haven’t won a playoff game since 2009, when they swept the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. In the American League Championship Series, they managed to win only two games against the Yankees, with their last postseason victory dating back to October 22, 2009.

Advertisement

What are the longest current postseason droughts?

Aside from their 10-season playoff drought, the Pittsburgh Pirates are in second place with nine seasons out of the playoffs since 2015. The Kansas City Royals are third, also with nine seasons since their 2015 World Series victory.

Advertisement