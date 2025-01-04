Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Yankees face losing out on Japanese ace to rivals after Juan Soto setback

The Yankees risk losing a Japanese pitching sensation to rivals, adding to their MLB offseason challenges after missing out on Juan Soto.

A close-up of Aaron Judge's #99 jersey of the New York Yankees as he points to the dugout after hitting his third home run of the game against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium.
A close-up of Aaron Judge's #99 jersey of the New York Yankees as he points to the dugout after hitting his third home run of the game against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankeeshave had a rather eventful MLB offseason so far. After losing the coveted bid for Juan Soto to their local rivals, the New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers were forced to rethink their strategy. However, they responded decisively by adding notable players such as Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, Max Fried, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Despite these significant acquisitions, the Yankees’ roster is still incomplete. The team is expected to pursue a starting pitcher, an infielder, and additional relievers to round out their squad for the upcoming season.

A new rumor is now shaking up the New York baseball scene. Pete Caldera of Northjersey.com has predicted that the Yankees could face another setback at the hands of their crosstown rivals, the Mets. This time, the star in question is Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.

Caldera suggests Sasaki might choose to sign with the Mets over the Yankees—a surprising twist, considering most experts believe the 23-year-old ace is more likely to land on the West Coast with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

“Defeated again by their crosstown rivals this winter, the Yankees are stunned as Japanese ace Roki Sasaki, 23, chooses the Mets,” Caldera wrote. While this scenario might seem improbable, it’s not entirely out of the question. If the New York Mets succeed in landing Sasaki, it would undoubtedly be a major blow to the Yankees.

MLB Rumors: Roki Sasaki could close the door to the Yankees and the Mets

East or West? Sasaki’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Will Roki Sasaki join the Mets, adding fuel to the growing rivalry, or head to the West Coast to team up with the Dodgers or Padres? The next few weeks will be pivotal in determining the young pitcher’s destination, keeping MLB fans on edge as they await the outcome of this offseason saga.

Alexander Rosquez

