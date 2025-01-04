MLB News: Veteran pitcher Charlie Morton takes pay cut to join Orioles for 2025 season

Trending topics:
The veteran pitcher will have a new team for the 2025 season, but this time, Charlie Morton will earn less than he did last season. The Baltimore Orioles couldn’t improve his salary.

Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves is pulled from the game during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Charlie Morton spent 2024 with the Atlanta Braves, where he earned the highest salary of his career for two years. However, now at 41 years old, he’ll play for the Baltimore Orioles, accepting a significant pay cut to return to the mound for the 2025 season.

According to Jeff Passan, Morton agreed to a one-year deal with the Orioles worth $15 million. The right-handed pitcher will join the rotation alongside other experienced arms like Zach Eflin, who has been with Baltimore since last season.

Developing story…

