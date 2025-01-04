MLB News: Veteran pitcher Charlie Morton takes pay cut to join Orioles for 2025 season

Charlie Morton spent 2024 with the Atlanta Braves, where he earned the highest salary of his career for two years. However, now at 41 years old, he’ll play for the Baltimore Orioles, accepting a significant pay cut to return to the mound for the 2025 season.

According to Jeff Passan, Morton agreed to a one-year deal with the Orioles worth $15 million. The right-handed pitcher will join the rotation alongside other experienced arms like Zach Eflin, who has been with Baltimore since last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…