MLB News: Willy Adames breaks silence on heated exchange with former Brewers teammate

Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames talked after the loss against the New York Mets in Game 1 of the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series.

Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts before crossing home plate after hitting a three run homer in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Getty ImagesWilly Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts before crossing home plate after hitting a three run homer in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Santiago Tovar

There is no room for an error. After the loss against the New York Mets in Game 1 of the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series, Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames know that they need a win to have a chance to get through the next round.

Adames is already thinking about what will happen on Wednesday in Game 2, but needs to get over an episode that occurred with a former Brewers teammate on Tuesday’s match. After a video of him exchanging words with Jesse Winker surfaced, the Brewers star set the record straight.

“I don’t know what was going on through his head, but he just started saying some stuff and I just say something back, you know,” Adames said, via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The episode left him and the fans surprised because they used to have a good relationship when they played together in Milwaukee: “I think that’s, you know, the kind of player he is. Just it is what it is and it’s disappointing.”

Adames and Winker friendly

Jesse Winker #33 places the cheesehead on Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers head after his solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on July 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. John Fisher/Getty Images.

Adames talks about the Brewers’ loss

After what happened on Tuesday, Adames talked about the MLB series against Mets. The comeback in the fifth inning of the game was a disappointment for Milwaukee. And now it needs to win to force a third game.

Why do New York Mets players pose with OMG sign at games?

see also

Why do New York Mets players pose with OMG sign at games?

We’re going to come out and give the 100% out there. And you know we got to win, or we go home,” told Adames, via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Therefore, Milwaukee Brewers need to get back on track in this series with a victory in Game 2. If they don’t want to finish this season earlier, Adames has to be one of the key players.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

