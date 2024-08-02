Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees' stars, have reached an all-time high. Find out how this powerful duo is leading the Yankees.

New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have set a new milestone in the Major Leagues. Like two baseball legends, these two powerful hitters have combined their skills to create one of the most formidable duos in baseball history.

The Yankees‘ acquisition of Juan Soto in the offseason has turned out to be a masterful move. Both players have contributed significantly to the success of the team, which currently leads the AL wild card. Judge, with his power and consistency, and Soto, with his clinical eye and ability to get on base, have formed an unstoppable combination at the heart of the Yankees’ lineup.

Aaron Judge continues to show why he is one of the best hitters in baseball. With a .316 batting average, 39 home runs, and 99 RBIs, the star outfielder is on track to win his second consecutive AL MVP award.

Who are the legends that Judge and Soto have reached with the Yankees?

According to OptaSTATSdata, Judge and Soto have reached base safely (via H, BB, or HBP) a total of 427 times this season. This figure puts them in exclusive company, as the last time a pair of teammates achieved a similar mark was in 1930 when Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig were playing together for the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo #24, Aaron Judge #99 and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 7-5 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 2, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

The future of the Yankees

Judge and Soto’s combination of power and patience has revitalized the Yankees and generated great anticipation among fans for the future. With this duo leading the offense, the Yankees are emerging as one of the top contenders to reach the World Series.