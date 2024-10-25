Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge delivers clear message on Juan Soto’s free agency before World Series

Juan Soto's future with the New York Yankees is up in the air, and captain Aaron Judge, prior to the start of the MLB World Series, has spoken about the possible departure of his teammate.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been keeping an eye on the situation of teammate Juan Soto, who will become a free agent at the end of the MLB season, just as the team heads into the World Series.

Juan Soto, who had an exceptional season with the Yankees, has captivated fans with his talent and charisma. However, his future with the team is still up in the air. The Yankees will have to compete with other teams interested in acquiring his services.

As the Yankees prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Aaron Judge acknowledges that this could be the last chance to play alongside Soto. The young phenom is destined to receive multimillion-dollar offers from several teams, including New York itself.

Judge, who recently signed a lucrative contract with the Yankees, believes Soto will make the right choice for his future. “When the time comes, when this is all over, he’ll make the right decision,” Judge told reporters on Thursday.

Juan Soto #22 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on during batting practice on workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Soto’s future in MLB

Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, is known for securing substantial contracts for his clients. While the Yankees have the financial means to retain Soto, the organization will need to carefully assess their approach and determine the level of investment they’re willing to make in the young star.

The Yankees’ perspective

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has voiced concerns about the financial strain of high payrolls on the team. While acknowledging Soto’s exceptional abilities, he also noted the need to maintain a balanced budget.

“I’m gonna be honest. Payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner told in May to the New York Post. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.” He added, “I don’t believe I should have a $300 million payroll to win a championship.”

Ultimately, Soto’s decision will depend on several factors, including offers from various MLB teams interested in his services and his own personal priorities. Yankees fans hope he will stay with the team, although they understand that the final decision rests with Soto.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

