MLB Rumors: Yankees star Juan Soto could match Shohei Ohtani with $700 million free agency deal

Juan Soto, star of the New York Yankees, is reportedly close to signing one of the largest contracts in MLB history and could match Shohei Ohtani's record deal.

Juan Soto, star of the New York Yankees, is in a privileged position for his next contract. Despite his outstanding performance and importance to the team, it seems unlikely that he will surpass Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million MLB contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, in reference to the possibility of Juan Soto getting a deal similar to Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million free agency contract, she described it as “seems like a pipe dream” for now.

Ghiroli pointed out that this amount of money is not impossible for Soto, but only if the Yankees star is willing to accept deferred money through a settlement. This was the approach taken by Shohei Ohtani in his current contract with the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, Soto would be willing to accept a contract with deferred money to reach a total value similar to Ohtani’s. However, the net present value of his contract would likely be lower than Ohtani’s.

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals greets Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels before the start of the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The free agent market in MLB

Soto is positioned to become the second-highest-paid player in MLB in terms of total value and average annual salary. Mike Trout currently holds second place with a $426.5 million contract. Before being traded to the Padres, the Nationals offered Soto a $440 million, 15-year contract, but he rejected the deal.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: AL East team ready to make blockbuster offer for Yankees' Juan Soto

Juan Soto and his future in MLB

Negotiations over Soto’s contract are expected to be intense, and the player is likely to secure a lucrative deal. His talent and importance to the Yankees make him one of the most sought-after players in MLB, and several teams are expected to pursue him in free agency.