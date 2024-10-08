MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes something clear about his struggles in ALDS against Royals

Aaron Judge is supposed to be a key player for the New York Yankees during the ALDS against the Mets, but he hasn’t been as effective as expected so far.

The New York Yankees are currently facing the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, and so far, Aaron Judge has struggled to showcase the batting power that was crucial during the regular season. After the team’s Game 2 loss at home, Judge had to address the situation head-on.

During his postgame comments following the Yankees’ 4-2 defeat in the Bronx, Aaron Judge faced some tough questions about his performance, which, up to that point, included 4 strikeouts, 1 hit, and 1 run produced in seven at-bats.

When asked if his struggles in the ALDS could be attributed to the rest the Yankees had after waiting through the Wild Card round, Judge dismissed the notion: “I wouldn’t say the bye has anything to do with it.”

It’s worth noting that the Kansas City Royals didn’t have the same amount of rest, as they played in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Orioles before starting the ALDS just three days later against the Yankees.

Aaron Judge hasn’t hit a home run, but he’s contributing in other ways.

Despite his limited production in the ALDS, Judge admitted he isn’t happy with his performance so far, though he did finally contribute his first hit in the series, raising his average to .333 in the most recent game.

“If I’m not hitting 1.000, I’m not feeling good,” Judge said. “Just gotta keep getting on base for the guys behind me. If they get on, I gotta drive ’em in.” Judge outlined the team’s strategy, even with his minimal effectiveness so far in the series.