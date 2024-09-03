Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees fans demand answers in Aaron Judge robbery scandal

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge finds himself at the center of a mysterious incident.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City.
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

In a recent incident, a Texas Rangers fan stole the commemorative plaque marking the spot where New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his historic 62nd home run in 2022. The incident occurred during the New York Yankees’ visit to Globe Life Field.

The theft of the plaque has drawn criticism and consternation among Yankees fans. Many consider it a disrespectful act toward baseball history and Aaron Judge’s achievement.

The plaque, located in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, was placed to commemorate Judge’s historic home run, which broke Roger Maris‘ record. However, this is not the first time the plaque has been stolen, according to the Rangers.

Yankees broadcaster Justin Shackil shared the news on social media, sparking outrage among baseball and Yankees fans, considering the significance it holds.

Fan reactions

Despite the actions of some, Judge’s home run was widely appreciated by fans of both teams. When Judge hit the home run, Rangers fans gave him a standing ovation, showing their respect and admiration for his accomplishment.

The Rangers have expressed disappointment at the plaque theft and have announced that they have no plans to replace it now. Only the remains of the adhesive used to fix it to the concrete as a marker of the historic moment remains.

Judge seeks to continue making history

Aaron Judge, who currently has 51 home runs this season, can break his series home run record against the Rangers. Despite facing a home run drought, Judge is known for his power streaks and can surprise everyone immediately.

Yankees fans hope Judge can reach his goal and leave an even deeper mark on baseball history. Meanwhile, the Rangers continue to look for solutions to protect commemorative items related to the team’s historic moments.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

