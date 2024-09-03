MLB News: Yankees fans demand answers in Aaron Judge robbery scandal

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge finds himself at the center of a mysterious incident.

In a recent incident, a Texas Rangers fan stole the commemorative plaque marking the spot where New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his historic 62nd home run in 2022. The incident occurred during the New York Yankees’ visit to Globe Life Field.

The theft of the plaque has drawn criticism and consternation among Yankees fans. Many consider it a disrespectful act toward baseball history and Aaron Judge’s achievement.

The plaque, located in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, was placed to commemorate Judge’s historic home run, which broke Roger Maris‘ record. However, this is not the first time the plaque has been stolen, according to the Rangers.

Yankees broadcaster Justin Shackil shared the news on social media, sparking outrage among baseball and Yankees fans, considering the significance it holds.

Fan reactions

Despite the actions of some, Judge’s home run was widely appreciated by fans of both teams. When Judge hit the home run, Rangers fans gave him a standing ovation, showing their respect and admiration for his accomplishment.

The Rangers have expressed disappointment at the plaque theft and have announced that they have no plans to replace it now. Only the remains of the adhesive used to fix it to the concrete as a marker of the historic moment remains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge seeks to continue making history

Aaron Judge, who currently has 51 home runs this season, can break his series home run record against the Rangers. Despite facing a home run drought, Judge is known for his power streaks and can surprise everyone immediately.

Yankees fans hope Judge can reach his goal and leave an even deeper mark on baseball history. Meanwhile, the Rangers continue to look for solutions to protect commemorative items related to the team’s historic moments.